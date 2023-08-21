Amirudin takes oath as Selangor MB for second term

KLANG: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was today sworn in as the state’s Menteri Besar for a second term.

Amirudin, 43, took his oath of office before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah here at 11.23 am.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony and presentation of appointment letter to the Menteri Besar were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

The PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance won 34 of the 56 seats up for grabs in the state polls on Aug 12, while the remaining 22 seats went to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced during the polls campaign that Amirudin would be nominated for the Menteri Besar post should PH-BN win the polls.

The swearing in of Amirudin was witnessed by Shah Alam High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab.

Holding the ‘Lembing Sembuana’ (ceremonial lance) in his right hand, Amirudin recited his 10-point pledge as the 16th Menteri Besar of Selangor, including to earnestly preserve and uphold the principles of Rukunegara as well as to preserve the sovereignty of the royal institution and protect it from being tarnished and disturbed by any parties.

He also pledged to preserve the special position of the Malays and the legitimate interests of other races as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Laws of the Constitution of Selangor State Government 1959, apart from protecting his post from being tarnished by illegal acts.

Amirudin was elected the Sungai Tua state assemblyman for the fourth straight time since 2008.

He won by a majority of 5,185 votes, polling 19,678 votes to beat PN’s Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin, who obtained 14,493 votes, and independent candidate Suman Gopal (430 votes).

The PKR vice-president was first sworn in as Menteri Besar on June 19, 2018.

Amirudin, who was born on Feb 8, 1980, in Pontian, Johor, is also the Gombak Member of Parliament and possesses a degree in social science from Universiti Putra Malaysia. - Bernama