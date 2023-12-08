Amirudin tells Selangor voters to cast ballots early to avoid congestion, bad weather

KUALA LUMPUR: Caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) has urged the people of Selangor to go out to cast their ballots early to avoid congestion at polling centres.

“I call on all the people of Selangor to exercise their rights early due to the uncertain weather conditions anticipated (in the afternoon),” he said.

Amirudin, who is the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Sungai Tua seat, said this to reporters after casting his votes for the Sungai Templer state seat with his wife Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad, at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Selayang Baru at about 8.45 am today.

The state polls saw a total of 138 candidates from various political parties vying for 58 seats in Selangor. -Bernama