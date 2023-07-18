Amirudin to be retained as Selangor MB: PM

SEKINCHAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) will be retained as Menteri Besar if the Unity Government in Selangor stays in power after the state election next month.

Anwar said the decision to retain the Sungai Tua incumbent as the Menteri Besar was made due to his performance in governing the state, which has resulted in Selangor being in the top position in the country’s economic growth.

“Selangor is number one in terms of economic growth in the first quarter of this year. That’s why I proposed for him to be retained as menteri besar.

“This is the first time I’m officially announcing it. Even he (Amirudin) is shocked. It’s because of the good economic growth,” he said when launching the state-level Sentuhan Agro MADANI programme at MSekin Wonderland here today.

Anwar said that Selangor needs to continue to be led by the Unity Government to remain strong and ensure that all state plans are implemented in line with that of the federal government.

“We have to fix (several) things because we want a strong state government. When the state is strong, it can help the Unity Government at the federal level. Work together and help each other because sometimes, the state government may have limited capability,” the Prime Minister said.

The last composition of the Selangor State Assembly before its dissolution on June 23 saw PH holding 40 seats comprising PKR (19), DAP (15) and Amanah (six), while Barisan Nasional (BN) has five, Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (two), and PAS, Pejuang, Warisan and Independent each have one representative.

The Batang Kali seat was declared vacant last February after the incumbent failed to attend the State Assembly sitting for more than six months.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the state polls in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with nomination day on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama