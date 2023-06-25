Amirudin urges PH machinery to work with BN to win Selangor state election

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has urged all coalition machinery and members to forget their past differences with Barisan Nasional (BN) to win the upcoming state elections.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said cooperation between PH and BN will contribute immensely to winning a two-thirds majority in the state.

“Insya-Allah it won’t be long before our friends from BN will come together (and campaign for the elections),” he said during his speech at the launch of the Selangor PH election machinery at Shah Alam Independence Square here last night.

“We can forget about past differences because what’s important now is that we unite and come together to save and restore the country that was damaged by the Sheraton Move and Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he said as he urged supporters, along with Selangor citizens to defend the state from those who wish to create strife and raise racial sentiments for their political gain.

“That’s why we want to defend Selangor, not so that those chosen to contest would be elected, but for us to continue the state’s excellence and prosperity,” he added.

The Selangor state assembly was officially dissolved yesterday, paving the way for fresh state elections. Besides Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Kedah are also slated to hold state elections soon. - Bernama