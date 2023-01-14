Amirudin urges Selangor PH machinery to be immediately activated to face state polls

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is urged to immediately activate all machineries at the branch and polling district level in Selangor in preparation for the state election which is expected to be held in the middle of this year.

PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the machinery can start holding meetings to draw up suitable programmes before the state government makes a decision to officially dissolve the Selangor assembly by June at the latest.

“We need to start building our team and work hard because our opponent is Perikatan Nasional (PN), they are in a very desperate situation because they do not have a strong ‘launching pad’,” he said in his speech at the Selangor PKR Election Convention here today.

Amirudin said he was confident that PH can win a two-thirds majority in the state polls if all the party machineries work hard using the best formula against PN.

About 1,500 PKR members from all over Selangor attended the convention here. - Bernama