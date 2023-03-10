AMK lodge police report over Facebook account user’s defamatory comments against PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Batu branch Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) today lodged a police report against a social media user over alleged defamatory comments against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Facebook.

The police report was lodged by Batu branch AMK chief Muhammad Sabda Suluh Lestari Yahya at the Sentul police headquarters, here today.

Muhammad Sabda said AMK hoped police would carry out a thorough investigation against the Facebook account user who had clearly uploaded defamatory statements against the Prime Minister.

“We urge the police to take action against the account user because such statements can be detrimental to peace and harmony in the future,” he told the media after lodging the police report.

The Facebook account user who goes by the name of Din Den Oden uploaded at least two comments on Facebook that can be interpreted as questioning the powers of the Royal Pardon Board that is contained in the Federal Constitution.

Muhammad Sabda said AMK came across the comments on Sunday at about 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that a police report was lodged today. -Bernama