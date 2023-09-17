Ammendments to Communications and Multimedia Act to be tabled in Parliament early next year

KULAI: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) expects to table the proposed amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 in Parliament early next year.

Its deputy minister, Teo Nie Ching said the law, formulated in 1998, was being reviewed by agencies under the ministry through engagements with relevant stakeholders.

“KKD feels it is time for a review of the law to ensure the existing provisions are adequate to take action against any type of offence, particularly cyber crimes.

“If we are not able to table it (to Parliament) this year, we will do it next year,” she told reporters after the screening of the movie “MALBATT: Misi Bakara” at TGV AEON Mall in Kulai, here today.

Teo said there is proof that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being misused in cases such as scamming.

For instance, scammers can use AI to mimic a person’s voice and appearance to fool family members and close friends, she said.

She said the proposed amendments will include increasing the responsibility of service providers as well.

Teo was commenting on Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain’s statement on the need for a review of Malaysia’s current laws on cyber crimes to cover elements of cheating via computer software and devices.

Razarudin was quoted as saying that cyber crimes are expected to be on the rise in tandem with fast-paced technology, especially with the use of AI.

Earlier, Teo, who is Kulai Member of Parliament, had a meet-and-greet session with about 250 constituents before watching the movie. -Bernama