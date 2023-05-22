Ammonia leak at cold storage facility contained

SHAH ALAM: An ammonia gas leakage was reported to have occurred at a cold storage facility at a residential area in Jalan Sungai Rasau, Taman Berjaya here last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor (pix) said the firefighters arrived at the location at 9.44 pm after receiving a report from the public about a strong smell in the area.

“The Hazmat team from the Selangor JBPM found that there was a blocked drain between the storage facility and the residential area,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the factory had released raw water into the drain to dilute the ammonia pollution.

“The situation is under control and there are no casualties reported in the incident,“ he said. -Bernama