Ampang Jajar banquet hall set to boost trade, tourism industry in northern region: LGE

BUTTERWORTH: The banquet hall in Ampang Jajar, Seberang Perai here, which is expected to be ready by year end, is set to boost trade and the tourism industry in the northern region, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said the building of the RM50 million hall would stimulate economic development through the hosting of gatherings and tourism activities.

The cost of building the hall, which can accommodate 350 tables, is being funded by the Penang Development Corporation (PDC).

“We can see what happened at the Seberang Perai Arena (SP Arena) in Seberang Jaya. It received such tremendous response that one has to make a booking as early as one year ahead for any function,” he told reporters after visiting the banquet hall site here today.

He said that apart from holding gatherings and wedding receptions, the banquet hall could also be used for exhibitions and briefing programmes.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP, said the construction of the banquet hall was timely as the Penang Sentral was now operating there.

“Penang Sentral is the public transportation hub for the northern region and it is capable of bringing more tourists and visitors to the area. So, with the existing public transportation system and access as well as links between the main roads, this project is not only crucial for the area in Bagan, Butterworth but the whole of Seberang Perai,” he said. — Bernama