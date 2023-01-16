Ampang Jaya explosion: Couple charged with murder of waiter

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a restaurant waiter after a package left on the bonnet of the man’s car exploded, last December.

Khor Swee Boon, 33, and his wife Ng Hui Yee, 30, were jointly charged with killing Cho Lim Fong, 29, in front of a restaurant at Jalan Pandah Indah 1/22, Pandan Indah here at 8.55pm on Dec 29.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries the death penalty, if convicted.

Khor and Ng nodded they understood after the charges were read out before Magistrate Nurmaizan Rahim, but no pleas were recorded because murder cases are under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Counsel RSN Rayer, who represented both the accused, asked for bail to be granted to Ng on the grounds that she had to take care of her two children, aged five and seven, who are currently under the care of her parents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Ameera Sam Kamaruddin objected citing that there were no special circumstances that allowed the court to grant bail.

The court rejected the bail application and fixed March 23 for re-mention of the case.

In the incident, the waiter died of severe injuries when the parcel left on his car bonnet exploded.

Police were reported as saying the home-made bomb was remotely detonated - Bernama