Ampang landslide: MPAJ denies no action taken on complaints

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) denied allegations that it took no action on prior complaints regarding hillslopes by residents of Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang here.

MPAJ public relations officer Norhayati Ahmad said the MPAJ only received complaints of a damaged drain in front of Jalan 1/2 and not at any other site.

She said following the landslide incident in the area, there had been claims that MPAJ did not take action on complaints from residents.

“Complaints pertaining to the damaged drain have been checked and the estimated cost of repair is RM1 million,“ she said in a statement today.

She said checks by MPAJ at the site of landslide found no complaints had been made on the matter prior to the incident. — Bernama