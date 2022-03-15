Ampang landslide: Slope unsafe, 72 houses to be vacated - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The slope at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang Jaya has been found to be unsafe and is likely to affect 72 houses in the area in the event of a second landslide, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the Hulu Langat District Disaster Committee will issue an instruction to the residents to vacate the houses including those on the top of the slope.

“Of the 48 units identified at the initial stage, now there are 72 units of houses, especially in the lower part, which are at high risk with rain and small soil movements that have been detected,“ he said when met at the Selangor State Assembly Annex Building, today.

He said repair and rehabilitation works on the slope would be carried out immediately after the houses were vacated.

The landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2 that occurred last Thursday claimed four lives and injured a victim, besides affecting 15 houses and 10 vehicles.

Meanwhile, when asked about the standard operating procedure (SOP) for congregational prayers especially the Terawih prayers, Amirudin said the SOP was expected to be presented to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah before the end of this month.

“The Selangor Islamic Religious Department has proposed certain methods and of course we take into account the views submitted by the federal government on the saf (row) position and so on,” he added. - Bernama