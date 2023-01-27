Ampang line LRT service disrupted over safety concern

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit (LRT) service for the Ampang Line is experiencing delays due to a kinked track alignment near the Bandaraya LRT station.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), in a statement today said preliminary observations found that the LRT service delay was caused by structural damage to the flyover in the area, believed to be the result of construction works nearby.

“Rapid Rail engineers together with structural experts are currently in the area to assess the situation and ensure its safety and strength.

“Due to safety factors, Rapid Rail decided to close the route between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations until stability and safety can be ensured,” the statement read.

Following that, the Ampang LRT line service will operate at a reduced speed, resulting in delays of nine minutes in the central business district and 18 minutes outside the business district.

According to Rapil Rail, trains from the Putra Heights station will turn back at Plaza Rakyat station while trains from the Sentul Timur station will be rerouted back to the Bandaraya station.

Shuttle services are available between Plaza Rakyat and Masjid Jamek stations, it added.

Alternative bus services have also been activated to accommodate passengers commuting between Bandaraya and Plaza Rakyat stations, as well as from Sentul Timur to Bandaraya stations.

“Auxiliary police personnel have been deployed to the main station to control congestion. Rapid Rail would like to apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience caused,” according to the statement. - Bernama