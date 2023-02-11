Ample supply of chicken, stable prices bring relief to consumers

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers heaved a sigh of relief as there was no increase in the price of chicken following the government’s move to float the price starting today

Bernama surveys in several locations in the capital found a sufficient supply of chicken at all retail outlets.

A customer, Mustafa Mohammad, 51, expressed relief and hoped that this situation would continue, to avoid burdening consumers.

“I was aware that the price of chicken is being floated today and worried it might increase. Alhamdulillah, there has been no increase,” he told Bernama today.

Fazlina Ismail, 49, also expressed her gratitude for the stable chicken prices, thus reducing the burden on the people, especially the B40 group.

“Alhamdulillah, there was no increase in the price of chicken at Chow Kit market and the price is below the ceiling price previously set by the government at RM9.40. I took the opportunity to buy them for other family members as well,” the housewife added.

Several major hypermarkets and supermarkets selling the item at promotional prices, ranging from RM7.39 to RM7.99 per kilogramme (kg), significantly lower than the previous controlled price of RM9.40 per kg, which ended yesterday, while at morning markets and wet markets, traders sold them for RM8.90 to RM9 per kg.

According to Amir Shamsuddin, 40, a chicken seller at Kampung Medan market, the prices offered to his customers are still low at the moment, but they might fluctuate by only 20 to 50 sen.

“Based on my business experience here, the highest price was only RM9.90, but that was in the past. Most residents in this area are from the B40 group, so it’s hard to raise prices,” he told Bernama today.

In the northern region, specifically in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and Perak, the price of chicken remained stable, and in some cases, they are even lower than before, despite the end of price controls and chicken subsidies starting today.

Ali Abdul Khalid, a 35-year-old chicken seller, said he sold chicken at RM9 per kg today and without an additional cutting service charge.

In Kedah, chicken is sold between RM7.70 to RM9.40 per kg at Pasar Besar Alor Setar.

Rosmawati Romli, a 44-year-old trader said that she is relying on the price obtained from the farm and hopes that no sharp hike in the price of chicken.

Meanwhile, in Perak, chicken seller Zulsyazmi Mohd Zulkefli, 32, has no plan to raise the prices of chicken sold in his stalls yet, as he believes there is no need to do so.

In the southern region, buyers were happy with the prices ranging from RM7.50 to RM9.20 per kg.

Siti Munirah Ismail, 42, said that she was satisfied with the prices but advised other consumers to shop wisely due to the unpredictable price of chicken.

At Pasar Besar Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, chicken seller Shahril Rashid, 60, kept the price at RM9.40 per kg to avoid burdening his customers, especially those from the B40 group.

Meanwhile, part-time worker Nayla Ali, 29, expressed relief as there has not been a sudden price hike following the discontinuation of subsidies and price controls on chicken.

As for the east coast states, namely in Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, there has been no increase in the price of chicken. The implementation of the floating chicken prices has not affected the traders.

Rohaili Mohd Ali, 63, said he will maintain the selling price of RM9.40 per kg as the price he obtains from suppliers remained unchanged at RM7.40 per kg.

In Sabah, housewife Sapariah Sinin, 53, said that the price of chicken sold at Pasar Besar Kota Kinabalu remains stable for now. However, she hoped that there would be continued regulation to ensure reasonable prices and prevent a sharp hike in the price of chicken.-Bernama