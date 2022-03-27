Amran Tompel’s ex-wife caring for him in his final days

SEREMBAN: Despite being divorced for almost seven years, the former wife of actor and comedian, Amran Aman Ramli or better known as Amran Tompel, put aside their differences to help their children look after the actor in his final days at his residence in Taman Matahari Height, Senawang, here.

Anas Salmee Syed Mohamad, 53, said her love, respect and sense of responsibility motivated her to look after Amran even though they were no longer husband and wife.

She started caring for her former spouse in March 2020 after Amran suffered a third stroke which left him bedridden, on top of heart disease and high blood pressure.

“Despite our divorce in 2015, we still maintained a good relationship and we kept in contact, just to say hi. I am just grateful to be able to look after him until the end,” she said.

“After seeing that his health condition was deteriorating at the end of last year, I decided to look after him with our children here,” she said when met by reporters at the couple’s son’s residence here today.

She said Amran’s remains were laid to rest at the Forest Heights Muslim Cemetery, Senawang, at about 10 last night.

She also recalled that looking after Amran was easy as he was not fussy and her routine started after Subuh (dawn) prayers.

“My daily routine started after the Subuh prayers, as I would spend time with him to make sure he ate and took medicine on time. However, he was a bit depressed a few days ago and did not respond as usual, apart from having no appetite,” she recalled.

Famous actor and comedian, Amran passed away at the age of 72 due to old age. He leaves behind four children, aged 22 to 29.

Amran, the son of the late actor, comedian and director AR Tompel, was active in the entertainment industry in the 1990s. - Bernama