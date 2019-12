PUTRAJAYA: Home Ministry is still awaiting a full report from a special task force established to investigate the disappearances of social activist Amri Che Mat and pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the task force, which was established in June, was given six months to complete its investigation.

“They should have finished the probe (by now) and submit the report to me for further action,” he told a news conference after flagging-off the East Coast Post-Disaster Humanitarian Mission convoy, here today.

On June 26, Muhyiddin announced the setting up of the special task force, headed by former High Court judge Datuk Abd Rahim Uda, to probe on the enforced disappearances of the two individuals.

The team was to focus its investigation on the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) allegation that the disappearance of Amri and Koh on Nov 24, 2016, and Feb 13, 2017, respectively, was due to the involvement of the Royal Malaysian Police’s Special Branch.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin wanted firm action to be taken when dealing with criminal activities involving Chinese citizens who are believed to be moving from one state to another to commit cybercrimes.

“If there is a shred of evidence this, firm actions must be taken immediately,“ he said.

It was reported that 40 Chinese citizens were arrested by the Perak Immigration Department during a raid on a bungalow in Taman Gopeng, Ipoh yesterday, of whom two were believed to have escaped from an operation conducted by the Immigration Department in Cyberjaya last month.

During the raid on a six-storey building in Cyberjaya on Nov 20, the Immigration Department detained 680 Chinese citizens on a suspicion of involvement in online scam activities, but it was believed that more than 100 others had escaped.

On the mission, Muhyiddin said a group of 38 volunteers from Angkatan Baharu led by Muzamil Ismail and 30 members of Malaysia Civil Defence Force would extend their assistance to flood victims in Pasir Mas and Tumpat in Kelantan and Besut in Terengganu. - Bernama