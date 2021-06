MEN should be offended by motivational speaker Prof Datuk Dr Muhaya Mohamad’s view of the male species.

To even entertain the thought, never mind proffer the idea, that women should play dumb to win the hearts of men, is an intellectual insult to the male species.

It is akin to saying that a man would only marry someone who is not as smart as him, that he is intimidated by a woman who is of equal, if not more superior, cerebral capacity.

This shows how little she knows of men, despite being fathered by one and married to another.

It cannot be refuted that a partnership of equals, both personal and professional, is good for a relationship. A husband will dread to go home to a wife who can’t even have an intelligent conversation with him over dinner.

Equally, a woman would be horrified if her life partner is not her match intellectually.

Men don’t want to introduce the stereotypical dumb blonde as his life partner to his friends and business associates.

For the information of the learned professor, men are not easily fooled either. He will eventually see through an otherwise intelligent woman playing dumb, for whatever reason she does it.

In any case, how attractive can a woman be playing the dimwit, apart from being the butt of all jokes.

Men in her life would find it quite bewildering, and that is being kind.

Mutual respect is essential in a long term relationship, and it is difficult to accord such esteem to someone who continuously acts like she’s not that clever.

There may come a day when she actually becomes less clever than she originally was.

On the dark side, acting dumb could invite suspicion of deviousness.

So Muhaya, show some respect for the men in your life. Remove that mask of intelligence and act your true self.