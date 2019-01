GEORGE TOWN: The silver chariot is expected to depart from the Kovil Veedu temple in Lebuh Penang one hour after the golden chariot’s departure from Queen Street for this year’s Thaipusam festival in Penang.

Kovil Veedu temple trustee, Dr A. Narayanan hoped that the one-hour gap between the two chariots would allow the silver chariot to travel smoothly towards the Nattukkottai Chettiar temple and Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani temple in Waterfall Road during the Thaipusam procession.

Narayanan said that before the golden chariot was introduced in 2017, the silver chariot had always been able to reach the Waterfall hilltop temple by midnight or 30 minutes’ late at most.

“However, for the past two years, by the time the silver chariot reached the Waterfall hilltop temple, it was very late.

“The first year, the chariot reached there by 4.30am and the following year, at 2.30am,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

The silver chariot will begin the procession from Kovil Veedu temple in Lebuh Penang at 7am on Jan 20 and go through Lebuh Chulia, Lebuh Victoria, Jalan Prangin, Jalan Magazine, Jalan Dato Keramat, Jalan Utama, Jalan Kebun Bunga and reach the Waterfall hilltop temple by midnight on Thaipusam.

It will then leave the temple at 7pm on Jan 22 and move through Jalan Gottlieb, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Macalister, Jalan Anson, Jalan Burmah, Jalan Transfer, Jalan Sri Bahari, Jalan Penang, Lebuh Campbell, Lebuh Buckingham, Lebuh Pitt, Lebuh Queen, Lebuh Market, Lebuh China, Lebuh Pantai and expected to return to Kovil Veedu temple by 8.30am on Jan 23.

Meanwhile, Narayanan urged residents along Lebuh Campbell not to park their vehicles there during the chariot’s return journey to Lehuh Penang for a smooth flow as there would be a large crowd during the procession while Lebuh Campbell itself is narrow.

“We expect to reach Lebuh Campbell between 1am and 4am on Jan 23,” he said. — Bernama