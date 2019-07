KUALA LUMPUR: Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim has invited the teachers of an international school to visit the ministry to learn about the Malaysian palm oil industry so that they can stop disseminating wrong information about the commodity to their students.

Kok said an international school in Kuala Lumpur spread the wrong information during one of its school programmes.

“I received a video clip that had been uploaded onto social media. An international school here had held a show by its students. The message delivered then was to protest against the cultivation of oil palm and it related the country’s oil palm industry to the felling of trees.

“I urge the school to stop fomenting hatred for palm oil in its students,“ she told reporters today.

Kok said it never crossed her mind that criticism similar to that by the European Union will also take place in Malaysia, particularly among the educators.

She urged the principal and teachers of the school to visit her ministry immediately to get an understanding of all the efforts to improve the industry and the environmental conservation undertaken by the industry players. — Bernama