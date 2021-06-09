An SOS from a friend prompts businessman to set up food bank

PETALING JAYA: All it took was a distress call and within days, a whole new food donation drive was in full swing.

It began with a heartbreaking appeal from a friend to businessman Ivan Chan just over a week ago.

“He asked me for RM50 to buy milk for his one-year-old daughter,” Chan told theSun.

“He is not exactly from the B40 or hardcore poor group, but I understood that he was genuinely in need of cash,” he said.

Chan realised that the impact of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic had already begun to hit even those in the M40 or middle-income group.

He immediately posted a message on his Facebook page appealing for donation of dry foodstuff and other daily essentials.

The response was so overwhelming that it prompted him to set up a food bank at his office in Jalan PJU1A/14 in Taman Perindustrian Jaya, here.

All items donated to the food bank, which Chan has appropriately named kEATchen, are placed in cubicles for anyone to collect. To ensure privacy and to help them preserve their dignity, no one is asked to reveal his identity.

In the week since the food bank began operations it has collected more than RM3,000 worth of goods and RM13,000 in cash donations.

Among the items that are available at the food bank are foodstuff such as eggs, potatoes, sugar, milk and cooking oil, as well as essentials such as sanitary pads and face masks.

Chan, who now acts as chief operating officer at kEATchen, said he has received thousands of messages on his smartphone since he launched the food bank, many from people who are genuinely in need.

“I am surprised by the number of people who need help. More than that, there are many people out there who have sent money or goods anonymously,” he said.

Chan said there were a number of callers who wanted to know if it was a scam. “I thought that was funny. To these people, I just invite them to come to our food bank and see it for themselves,” he said.

He estimated that 20 individuals have already visited the food bank to take whatever they needed.

This is not Chan’s first attempt to help others. Last year, he joined a group of like-minded friends to donate foodstuff to tenants of low-cost flats in SS13, here.

Chan’s colleague and chief executive officer Martin Kim said that people have been visiting the food bank as early as 8am each day.

“Some even drove here, and we could see that they were embarrassed and hesitant, but we understand that poverty does not discriminate,” he told theSun.

“Do not feel embarrassed. No question will be asked,” he said.

Kim said there have been requests from some people for the items to be sent to them because they do not have their own mode of transport. “We are unable to offer this service at the moment but we’d be happy to have volunteers take on the task.”

Those who wish to help can reach him at 019 956 7868.