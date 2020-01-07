Analyses on sex video implicating minister now at AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have submitted the analyses report on a sex video implicating a minister to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix).

He said the report was submitted after the police received the results of the analyses, which included the authenticity aspect of the video, from experts in the United States (US) at the end of last month.

“Police and the AGC will issue a statement with regards to the investigation of the sex video soon,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Last year, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was reported to have obtained US expertise in confirming the authenticity of the sex video.

Meanwhile, Huzir said investigators from Bukit Aman CID’s Special Investigation Unit had held a meeting with Attorney-General in the afternoon today to discuss three cases that they were currently investigated.

“The cases are the sex video implicating the minister, statutory declaration (SD) by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther against (PKR president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the SD by Azilah Hadri involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said. — Bernama