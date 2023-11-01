Analyst commends Hajiji in handling Sabah crisis

PETALING JAYA: An analyst has praised Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s (pix) handling of the political chaos in Sabah and has shown to be more inclusive and generous than Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah Associate Professor in Communication Lee Kuok Tiung said that it is normal that Hajiji would naturally choose representatives from parties that back him up as Chief Minister, according to a report by FMT.

Hajiji announced his new line-up earlier today, removing Umno leaders who oppose him such as Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Jafry Ariffin and Datuk Yakub Khan.

He has also appointed Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Christina Liew and Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang) as ministers as well as Datuk Shahelmy Yahya being Bung Moktar’s replacement.

Although Bung stated that Hajiji’s new cabinet was not what Anwar proposed in Sabah, Lee pointed out that it reflects the political reality in his state.

“Similar to Anwar’s (federal) Cabinet, it comprises those who support his unity government. Those who do not support Anwar’s leadership are not in his Cabinet,” Lee said.

He added that Hajiji was generous in keeping the deputy chief minister’s post open for an Umno assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Dr Oh Ei Sun said Hajiji excluding Bung Moktar from his cabinet will weaken the Umno chief as he is not holding a government post.

“Bung, those aligned to him, and Warisan are the biggest losers in this saga,” he stated, adding that he did not believe this was a true unity government.

Oh added that he sees the newly appointed representatives being able to resolve Sabah’s crisis and instability for now.