Analyst hopes Ismail Sabri continues with Defence White Paper

KUALA LUMPUR: Some quarters are hoping that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who has been appointed as Defence Minister will continue with the direction of the country’s defence and security as outlined in the Defence White Paper.

One of them is defence and security analyst Datuk Dr Ruhani Ahmad who said the Defence White Paper which had been tabled and passed in Parliament in December should be continued as it was drafted for the country’s sovereignty, security and prosperity.

“So, it should go on as it focuses on the issue of defence integrity, transparency and coordination including the welfare of defence forces personnel.

“I am also confident that the Bera MP is capable of taking on the duties of Defence Minister who will be assisted by Kelantan’s Tanah Merah MP, Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz who was appointed as his deputy,” he told Bernama.

Ruhani said the portfolio to be shouldered by Ismail Sabri is very challenging as it is related to national defence and security.

An analyst of defence and security consultancy, Muhammad Fuad Mat Noor said Ismail Sabri should adapt himself quickly to the ministry as well as the hot issues linked to Mindef.

“Despite his wide experience in the government, the duties of heading the Defence Ministry is very different from the portfolios he had held before ... he needs to quickly study the issues of helicopter, ships and so on,” he said when contacted.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a media conference at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya today announced the appointment of Ismail Sabri as Senior Minister cum Defence Minister in the cabinet line of the new coalition.

Kelantan’s Tanah Merah MP, Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz was appointed as Deputy Defence Minister. — Bernama