Analysts: Malaysia’s racial unity unique, must be preserved

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’ racial unity which is unique in the eyes of the world must be preserved as this is the pride and glory of the country.

As emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the concept of Jiwa Merdeka or independent spirit, in his 2023 National Day address, racial unity which was the result of the country’s independence, was something priceless that needs to be treasured and guarded by every race.

Political analyst Mujibu Abd Muis is of the view that the concept demands all parties to embrace the independent spirit heart and soul, in line with the fact that Malaysia is a multi-racial country and the social dynamics must be respected by all.

“This country is ours and everyone must respect the social contract and understanding that all Malaysians have the right to practice their respective religion and cultural beliefs.

“This spirit is also necessary to end narrow racial or religious ideologies,” he told Bernama.

Anwar when delivering his maiden National address in Putrajaya, yesterday, among other things, emphasised the importance of unity in safeguarding and transforming Malaysia as a great nation.

Elaborating, Mujibu who is Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Institution of Malay Rulers Chair fellow, said that in this regard, all levels of society have a role in ensuring that this country is free from threats of political idealism and racism that hinder the country’s progress.

“The choice is up to the people, whether they want to continue to be bound by the politics of slander and infighting due to narrow racial or religious ideologies, or to work together and plan for the progress of all in this country,“ he said.

According to Mujibu, appreciation of history and an understanding of the current political institution and framework need to be applied to foster tolerance and harmony between communities, thus ensuring that the freedom and rights of everyone are protected.

“The most important thing is how everyone can move together by laying everything on a national framework.

“We need to have a comprehensive framework that allows us to return to appreciate and understand matters which are the foundation of our country’s survival,“ he said.

Meanwhile, another political analyst Dr G. Manimaran said the racial unity emphasised by the prime minister is a critical issue that needs to be re-evaluated deeply by every citizen of the country as it is closely related to the true meaning of independence.

He said, the spirit of unity which should be the main foundation of the country is seen to be eroding day by day among the people, due to various factors driven by the self-interest of certain parties and groups.

“We need to get rid of the stagnant mindset. We have discarded the colonial mindset, but the stagnant mindset dominates every aspect of politics, leadership and national administration, in both the private and public sectors.

“This stagnant mindset has caused us to lag behind in several aspects and fields, causing Malaysia to be overtaken by countries that gained independence later after us,“ he said. -Bernama