Analysts: Najib’s absence will affect Umno - Report

PETALING JAYA: The loss of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as Umno’s “main voice” will no doubt be felt by the party at the upcoming general election, analysts said.

Hisommudin Bakar, executive director of Ilham Centre, said Najib contributed to 11% of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) strength, based on a survey conducted by the research body, The Malaysian Insight reports https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/index.php/s/401166.

“With the absence of such a percentage, Umno leaders are still looking for factors that can cover the deficiency,” Hisommudin told The Malaysian Insight.

Umno now needs to consider an unusual strategy to quickly rise after Najib’s imprisonment, without disrupting the pace and momentum of their victories at the Johor and Malacca elections, Hisommudin said.

Meanwhile, James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said Umno could use Najib’s incarceration as a means to win votes.

While Najib’s absence is a setback for Umno, Chin said the party still has a strong election machinery.