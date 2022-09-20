Analysts: PM should speak up against Hadi’s racist remarks - Report

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should reprimand PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over his alleged racist remarks, which are against the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, political analysts said.

While PAS has distanced itself from Umno, it is still part of the federal government.

“As PAS is in the government, Ismail has the right to speak up against matters that don’t align with his administration.

“Hadi’s comments will have an effect on non-Muslim voters, which will ultimately be detrimental to Perikatan Nasional itself,“ Ilham Centre executive director Hisommudin Bakar told The Malaysian Insight.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Malaysia’s Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar also echoed Hisommudin’s sentiment that action must be taken against Hadi.

“As the prime minister, Ismail should reprimand Hadi for making such racist remarks, no matter from which party Hadi came from.

“Those remarks are unhealthy, especially coming from a supposedly religious person,” Tunku Mohar reportedly said.

Recently, Hadi was interviewed by police after saying non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were mostly responsible for corruption in Malaysia.

Hadi also called Pakatan Harapan a coalition of “bribe takers and receivers” and rejected working with them.