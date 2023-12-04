Angkasa: Be careful with offer of easy loan

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the Aidilfitri festival which will be celebrated by Muslims soon, the people are reminded to be careful and not to easily believe in any easy money loan offer.

Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah said there are too many loan offers by various parties during the festive season with easy terms, including for those who are blacklisted being given loans as well.

“So I hope they don’t get caught with offers like that. Sometimes (if you receive an offer from) a scammer or even receive a call, (community) there is a need to check properly so that the information is authentic.

“If there is any doubt, you can refer to Angkasa (to) get further clarification,“ he said when met after the distribution of iftar food packs at the Malaysian National News Organisation (Bernama) here today, which was also attended by Koperasi Bernama Berhad chairman Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab.

Earlier, a total of 300 food packs was distributed to Bernama staff as a sign of appreciation to the media in promoting the role and cooperative activities carried out by Angkasa. - Bernama