Angler feared drowned in Sungai Besut

JERTIH: A man is feared to have drowned while angling for giant freshwater prawns with his friend after their boat overturned near the Pengkalan Nangka Dam (Tok Gong) in Sungai Besut, early this morning.

Besut district police chief Supt. Mohd Rozak Muhammad said Hussin Jusoh, 46, from Kampung Telaga Papan, Pasir Putih, Kelantan is still missing while his friend Mohd Faizol Ya, 35 survived the ordeal.

He said police received a report about the incident at 2.50 am, adding that a search and rescue operation was launched to locate the victim involving the police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

“The SAR operation has been activated using two rescue boats,” he said in a statement today.”

Abdul Rozak said the boat that Hussin and Mohd Faizol were in drifted while they were fishing, despite being anchored at the Kampung Amir jetty, near the dam’s entrance, before capsizing.

Mohd Faizol managed to swim to safety while the victim was swept away by strong currents, he added.-Bernama