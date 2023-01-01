Angler found drowned in Bentong river

KUANTAN: The body of a youth suspected to have fallen into a river while fishing in Felda Kemasul in Bentong yesterday has been found.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said the body of Muhammad Firdaus Yuseri, 16, was recovered at 3.55 pm today in about three-metre deep waters.

In a statement, he said rescuers found the body about 10 metres from the Kemasul 1 bridge where Muhammad Firdaus was last seen fishing.

When he failed to return from his fishing trip yesterday, family members went in search of him and found his motorcycle and fishing gear on the bridge. - Bernama