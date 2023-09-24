Angler found drowned in Sungai Besut

JERTIH: The body of a man, feared to have drowned while angling for giant freshwater prawns with his friend after their boat overturned near the Pengkalan Nangka Dam (Tok Gong) in Sungai Besut, yesterday, was found this morning.

The body of the victim, Husin Jusoh, 46, was found at 7.45 am by the search and rescue team about 250 metres from where the victim was last seen.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the victim’s family had made an identification and the body was then sent to the Besut Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation ended at 9 am and the police opened the SDR (sudden death report) investigation paper. The police are currently waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday the media reported that Husin, from Kampung Telaga Papan, Pasir Putih, Kelantan, was feared to have drowned while fishing for giant freshwater prawns with a friend near the Pengkalan Nangka Dam (Tok Gong) at 1 am. - Bernama