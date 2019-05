KUANTAN: An angler was found drowned under a four-wheel drive vehicle he was driving while attempting to cross the river in Kampung Chegar Perah in Lipis near here, today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, Chin Zeuw Long, 22, was found as soon as the Nissan Navara vehicle was pulled out of the riverbed at 1.50pm today.

He said Chin was believed to have come to the river alone for fishing before contacting his uncle, Liew Kah Heng, 42, at about 4am to inform that his vehicle was flooded with water.

“His uncle claimed that Chin realised that water was beginning to rise at the entrance to the fishing spot causing him to hurry to get out of there, but the water was believed to have risen sharply and he was said to be desperate to get across.

“Chin’s uncle begged him to get out of the vehicle to save himself before the call got disconnected,“ Azli told reporters in a statement here today, adding that Liew had rushed to the river, but could only see the vehicle inundated with water while there was no sight of his nephew.

A search and rescue operation was launched comprising four officers and 30 police personnel, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and volunteer fire-fighters from Merapoh and 30 villagers.

Azli said Chin’s remains had been sent to Kuala Lipis Hospital. — Bernama