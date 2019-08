KOTA KINABALU: The Special Election Court there today ruled as null and void Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory for the Kimanis parliamentary seat in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Judge Lee Heng Cheong said the decision was made based on the discovery of elements of manipulation, including additional ballot papers in the ballot boxes.

“The presence of the additional ballot papers had influenced the results of the polls, and , therefore, the victory is null and void,” he said and ordered the Election Commission to pay cost of RM100,000 to Parti Warisan Sabah candidate for the seat, Datuk Karim Bujang, who filed the election petition.

Karim filed the petition on June 18 last year to challenge the election results in which Anifah won with a 156-vote majority, securing 11, 942 votes against Karim’s 11, 786 votes. The Election Commission was named as the second respondent. — Bernama