Annapuranee Jenkins sought my help to book an Uber ride: Dental nurse

GEORGE TOWN: A witness in the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of death of Australian Annapuranee Jenkins (pix), told the Coroner’s Court here that Jenkins had sought her help to book an Uber ride to an old folks home in Jalan Batu Lanchang.

Dental clinic nurse, Lim Cheng Wooi, 30, said Jenkins asked for her help after she was done with her treatment at the clinic she (Lim) worked at on Dec 13, 2017.

Lim said Jenkins, who was fondly known as ‘Auntie Anna’, told her that she had not downloaded the Uber application on her handphone.

“So, I booked (her) an Uber ride using my account. After that, I wrote the registration number of the Uber car on a small piece of paper, and she waited for the car outside the clinic,” she testified before Coroner Norsalha Hamzah, who is being assisted by Penang prosecution director Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim.

The fourth witness in the inquest said Jenkins had been receiving treatment at the dental clinic in Pulau Tikus since July 22, 2001.

She said on Dec 13, 2017, Lim had an appointment for filling treatment that required no drugs such as anaesthetics and such.

Lim said she only got to know about Jenkins’ disappearance the next day after being contacted by her (Jenkins) son who inquired whether his mother had dropped by the clinic.

“After being contacted by Jenkins’ son, the police also came to the clinic and I handed over her medical records to the police to assist in the investigation,” Lim said.

Lim, however, admitted that she has not checked the notification feature on her Uber app to confirm if Jenkins had arrived at her destination.

S Raveentharan is conducting a watching brief on behalf of the Jenkins family.

The inquest continues today. — Bernama