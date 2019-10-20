Announcement on Kampung Baru land on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: A detailed announcement on land acquisition in Kampung Baru will be made this Thursday at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) lobby, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today.

He also said he had met and discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Kampung Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) on the issue.

“Generally, during my meeting with the board members of the PKB, I found that they all looked upbeat, and confident with what was going on.

“Many of them were optimistic and positive this time, Insya Allah (God Willing), what will be presented will be successful. All details will be revealed on Thursday,” he said at a press conference after the 50th DBKL Enforcement Day celebration at the Dataran Merdeka here today.

Asked if the announcement on Thursday was a piece of good news and an improvement from the previous announcement, he said, “The (announcement) must be better, if not, there is no need to hold a press conference.”

On Oct 6, Dr Mahathir said the land in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur will be sold to a government agency to be developed, not to other parties.

He said that the government agency would help landowners develop Kampung Baru without neglecting the original features of the location.

On Sept 21, the government offered to buy land in Kampung Baru here at the rate of RM850 per square foot, as compensation to landowners and heirs, in return for the redevelopment of the area.

However, most residents felt the offer was unreasonable given the strategic location of the settlement and asked the government to review it. - Bernama