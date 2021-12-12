Annual allocation for AIMST University to be increased -PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government today announced that the annual allocation for AIMST University will be increased from RM20 million to RM25 million beginning next year.

This was stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) when opening the 75th annual general assembly of MIC here.

He made the announcement in response to a request from MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran who, in his speech earlier, said a bigger allocation would enable more Indians to further their studies and help improve the well-being of their families.

AIMST University is a private university established by MIC’s Maju Institute of Education Development (MIED). The university, located in Sungai Petani, Kedah, offers medical, science and technology courses.

Ismail Sabri also announced that a Special Cabinet Committee on the Development of the Indian Community would be set up.

He said that through the National Unity Ministry, an Indian Community Action Plan (PTMI) would be launched soon, setting out various short- and long-term targets which should be achieved together with lead and implementing agencies.

“To ensure good and transparent implementation, I agree with the suggestion of Vigneswaran that a Special Cabinet Committee on the Development of the Indian Community be formed,” he added.

He said PTMI would be improved from time to time in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and Budget 2022.

Ismail Sabri said that this year, the government had provided cash assistance totalling RM8.4 million to the B40 group and a RM1 million Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

“This matter (aid) covers 7.6 per cent or 640,000 B40 from the Indian community and eight per cent or 80,000 Indian Micro SME. With this, the Indian community stands to receive benefits of more than RM600 million from Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia in 2022,“ he said.

The prime minister said that specifically, for the Indian community next year, a RM100 million allocation will be given to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) for, among others, implementing an education financial aid programme for the Indian B40 community, entrepreneurship capacity development programme, and welfare assistance.

Apart from this, RM25 million has also been channelled through Tekun Nasional for the Indian Micro Entrepreneurs Financing Scheme which provides easy loans of up to RM100,000 at an interest rate as low as four per cent per annum.

“HRD Corp has also set aside up to RM25 million for skills training for Indian B40 youths. The Education Ministry will allocate RM35 million for maintenance of Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SKJT).

“I would like to announce that this year we are giving equitable allocations to every school, whether national schools, SJKC, SJKT or other schools,” he said.

Apart from Vigneswaran, also present were MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan, who is Human Resource Minister, and other senior MIC leaders.

