Annuar: 6 telcos on board for 5G rollout (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Six telecommunication companies (telcos) are set to take up equity stakes in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) for the national 5G infrastructure deployment via the single wholesale network (SWN) model, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Today (June 30) is the deadline for telcos to finalise the 5G network contracts and equity deals in the special-purpose vehicle.

Annuar said an official announcement on the matter would be made on July 8.

“Bear with me, it will just take another seven to eight days for the official announcement to be made.

“What I can say at this juncture is that everything is (happening) according to plan. Negotiations took place and they have reached a certain understanding and everything will be concluded by July 8,“ he told reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony for a collaboration agreement between Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and Cisco International Ltd here today.

Annuar said the telcos that will be joining DNB are only those that operate networks.

“There will be six telcos, only those with network. (Another) three have the spectrum but do not have the network,“ he said without disclosing the names.

On the equity share, he said each telco would get an equal share in DNB.

“We offered all (the telcos) a (total of) 70 per cent (equity) and it will be shared equally, divided by the number of participants,“ he said, adding that all concerns about transparency and pricing of the reference access offer have been sorted out.

On June 15, Annuar was reported as saying that he will issue new licences to new players if the number of companies participating in the 5G rollout is not enough.

As for today’s event, TM and worldwide leader in technology Cisco announced a new strategic partnership as part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration programme to supercharge Malaysia’s ambitions to become a technology-driven nation and regional digital leader.

The parties signed two collaboration agreements to pave the way for key projects focused on helping the country develop its 5G innovation platform as well as accelerate technology adoption and transformation for Malaysia’s small and medium-sized enterprises. — Bernama