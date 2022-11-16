Annuar has no intention to contest Umno presidency

BERA: Ketereh Umno Division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa hinted today that he does not intend to contest the post of Umno president at the party elections which will be held six months after the 15th general election this Saturday.

“This is a dangerous question. As I said before, I like being the little guy in a safe ship...I don’t want to fight (for a position),” said the Communications and Multimedia Minister.

Annuar spoke to reporters after attending the handing over of the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia devices at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mengkarak here today.

Also present was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Meanwhile, Annuar said Umno needs to understand the pulse of the people in order to remain relevant.

In addition, Umno also needs to be sensitive and responsive to the sentiments and conditions of the people as well as the grassroots of the party who want the party to remain dynamic, he said. - Bernama