Annuar: KKMM, MDEC to drive MSC 2.0 development, attract digital investment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM), together with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), will drive the development of MSC 2.0 to boost the country’s digital economy and attract more digital investment, said its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa. (pix)

He said that the decision was made during the fourth meeting of the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy (4IR) Council, chaired by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, recently.

“The decision is timely and relevant. As Malaysia is in the process of coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the improvement of MSC Malaysia is crucial to move towards the country’s economic recovery, in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said in a statement today.

He said that MSC 2.0 aimed to expand the digital focus sector nationwide, and catalyse new areas of development to generate high-income jobs.

It also aims to support and promote the widespread use of digital across all economic activities in Malaysia, and also bridge the digital divide towards equitable distribution of wealth.

Annuar said that MSC Malaysia, which is one of the main pillars of the country’s digital economy, was established in 1996 to develop a conducive digital economy ecosystem, by nurturing local ICT champions and attracting global investment.

He said that the initiative had also helped promote digital adaptation in Malaysia and increase the amount of skilled talent in the country.

MSC 2.0 also involves incentive improvements and the MSC Malaysia Bill of Guarantee, new branding and location expansion for MSC to promote activities nationwide.

“KKMM and MDEC will work with all ministries, agencies and industries to develop a more progressive, inclusive and sustainable MSC 2.0,” he said.

-Bernama