Annuar: MACC summoned me to explain source of Muhyiddin’s funds

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had called him in to give a statement on allegations that Perikatan Nasional chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin spent an excessive amount of funds in Sabah during the state election in 2020.

In a press conference today, Annuar said that he had given his full cooperation to the MACC when he was questioned last week.

“I already gave a statement to the MACC last week,“ he said.

In a video posted on TikTok on Nov 21, Annuar claimed that Muhyiddin had met him while in Sabah and given Umno “millions”.