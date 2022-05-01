Annuar: Media must continue to highlight danger of Covid

KOTA BHARU: The public is reminded to not be complacent about the threat of Covid-19 although the government has eased preventive and restriction controls beginning today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said his ministry would continue to remind the public about standard operating procedures (SOP) through mainstream media platforms like television and radio.

“Mainstream media platforms like commercial television, including Radio dan Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Bernama, along with radio, need to play their role in highlighting the danger, especially to at-risk groups, the elderly and those with chronic diseass,” he told reporters after visiting former UMNO Information chief Tan Sri Hussein Ahmad in Kampung Lemal here today.

Annuar, who is one of the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers, said his ministry will continue to provide support to the transition to the endemic phase implemented since April 1, which is aimed at restoring the country’s economy.

“The transition to the endemic phase has witnessed restrictions being eased for various sectors, enabling Malaysians to return to a nearly normal lifestyle after over two years of combating Covid-19.

“This step is important as it will boost the national economy, especially affected sectors after the country’s borders were closed as part of the government’s fight against Covid-19,” he added.

- Bernama