Annuar meets with Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani diplomats over EMCOs in KL

PETALING JAYA: Yesterday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, will be placed under an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

According to a Tweet by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, “97% of the 5,000 residents in these locations are from these countries (India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.”

Annuar also took the opportunity to inform embassy officials of these countries regarding the EMCO. In yesterday’s tweet he said, “This evening, I took the opportunity to explain to these embassy officials about the updates and why we put this EMCO in place.”