Annuar Musa makes a comeback, appointed FT Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: With extensive experience in the world of politics and nearly 10 years in government administration, newly minted Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) is no stranger to Malaysians.

In almost three decades of his political career, Annuar Musa has held two ministerial posts, namely Youth and Sports (1990-1993) and Rural Development (1993-1999).

The Ketereh MP has also been the state assemblyman for Kok Lanas and Peringat in Kelantan.

Annuar, 63, holds a Master’s degree in Construction Management from the University College of London as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Town Planning from the University of Technology Malaysia (UTM).

He served as the assistant director of Town Planning in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall in 1981 for one year, as director of the Corporate Planning Division in the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation for a year beginning in 1985.

He also served as chairman of Fama (1989-1990) and the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) from 2005 to 2013.

Annuar was also appointed Mara chairman from 2013-2015 and re-appointed to the post from 2015 to Jan 31, 2017.

Known for being a vocal personality in the local footballing scene, Annuar has also served as president of the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa).

His contribution towards developing Kelantan football included helping state team ‘The Red Warriors’ win the treble, namely the Super League, FA Cup and the Malaysia Cup in 2012.

He also held the deputy president’s post in the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the 2010-2014 term.

Following is the biography of Annuar:

Name: Tan Sri Annuar Musa

Date of Birth: May 18, 1956

Place of Birth: Bukit Marak, Bachok, Kelantan

Spouse: Puan Sri Rosniah Abdul Rahman

EDUCATION:

Royal Military College (RMC), Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur (1973 - 1974) BA in Town Planning, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) (1975 - 1980) MA in Building Management, University College, London (1983 - 1984)

POLITICS:

Umno Secretary-General Ketereh MP

CAREER:

Youth and Sports Minister (1990-1993) Rural Development Minister (1993-1999) Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Chairman (2013-2015) Mara Chairman (reappointed 2015-Jan 31 2017) Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) Chairman (2005 to May 2013) Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Chairman (1990) — Bernama