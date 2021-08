KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s (pix) vast experience in government administration including in helming several ministries over three decades of his political career has led to his appointment as Minister of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) today.

Annuar, 65, has held three ministerial posts, namely Youth and Sports (1990-1993), Rural Development (1993-1999) and Federal Territories (FT) from March 2020 to Aug 16 this year following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister.

Today, the Ketereh MP returned to the Malaysian Cabinet led by the newly-appointed 9th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with yet another portfolio.

Born in Bukit Marak, Bachok, Kelantan, Annuar is among the leaders who are close to the people’s hearts, especially during his tenure as the FT Minister after he successfully solved several problems faced by Kuala Lumpur city dwellers, including business licence and housing issues.

He had also helped FT in the fight against Covid-19 with Labuan being the first to achieve herd immunity and enter Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

To achieve herd immunity in other FT, Annuar had also diversified the vaccination strategies to curb the spread of the coronavirus among the people, including by introducing mobile vaccination programmes targeting those residing in the downtown and suburbs of Kuala Lumpur.

Annuar, 63, holds a Master’s degree in Construction Management from the University College of London as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Town Planning from the University of Technology Malaysia (UTM).

He served as the assistant director of Town Planning in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall in 1981 for one year, as director of the Corporate Planning Division in the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation for a year beginning in 1985.

He also served as chairman of FAMA (1989-1990) and the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) from 2005 to 2013.

Annuar was also appointed Mara chairman from 2013-2015 and re-appointed to the post from 2015 to Jan 31, 2017.

He was also the state assemblyman for Peringat (1986-1990) and Kok Lanas (2004-2008).

Annuar is also not a stranger in sports as he has served as president of the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) and had contributed to the development of Kelantan football including bringing the state’s ‘Red Warriors’ to win the treble, namely the Super League, FA Cup and the Malaysia Cup in 2012.

He also held the deputy president’s post in the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the 2010-2014 term, chairman of the National Sports Council (1990-1993).

He has also signed up as Prihatin Volunteer (PriVo) after joining the non-governmental organisation to help the poor, the homeless and those in need following the resignation of the previous Cabinet.- Bernama