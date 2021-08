KOTA BHARU: The appointment of Tan Sri Annuar Musa as Communications and Multimedia Minister (KKMM) will be able to help convey government policies and goals to the people effectively, said Ketereh Umno Youth chief Saipuddin Mohamad.

Saipuddin said Annuar has an impressive track record as the Federal Territories Minister and had proven to be successful in making great changes to the ministry.

“KKMM is a ministry that plays a big role in ensuring ‘the people’s comfort and happiness’ for the sake of national stability.

“The move to select only individuals who are smart, educated, with vast knowledge in government administration and skilled in conveying government policies and aspiration is a timely decision,“ he said in a statement, today.

Saipuddin also expressed confidence that Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, would be able to lead KKMM and prove the ministry’s early achievements within the first 100 days, as requested by the Prime Minister.

“He is an important asset of the ‘Malaysian Family’ cabinet who can be depended on to help regain and boost the people’s confidence in the government,“ he said. — Bernama