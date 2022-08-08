Annuar: No decision to change chicken export regulations yet

KUALA LUMPUR:The government has yet to make a decision to change any regulations regarding chicken export restrictions, announced on June 1, said the chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Thus, he said the current chicken price policy remained, to ensure low chicken prices and priority supply to the local population because it is a necessary item for every family.

“We received a lot of views and early information on the purported excess supply of chicken and there were those who expressed hope that it would be conveyed to the task force, to apply for permission to export chicken abroad.

“I wish to explain that the mechanism for controlling the level of supply cannot be done in a ‘flip flop’ fashion. We need time to ensure that the domestic supply of chicken and other goods is under control.

“It is important that the task force can comprehensively monitor the entire supply chain related to the supply of chicken, whether it is the supply of chicken that has been allowed to be brought in; chickens that have just started to be reared or the chickens that have been harvested. We will see to what extent the claims that there is an excess of current supply (are valid),” he said in a press conference after the task force’s meeting at the Parliament building today.

Annuar said the government is aware that the price drop is based on sufficient and more than sufficient supply, but he is concerned that there are parties who will take the opportunity to export chicken due to the high price in other countries, thus affecting prices for local supply.

In the meantime, Annuar said the task force also discussed the findings of the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) regarding five chicken feed millers, for allegedly infringing Section 4 of the Competition Act 2010 by engaging in in anti-competitive or cartel agreements.

He said as the MyCC’s findings were of a preliminary investigation, the five enterprises now have the opportunity to submit representations to the commission within 30 days from the date of service of the Proposed Decision.

“We would like to remind entrepreneurs not to practice any action that involves pacts to set prices and violate the regulations of free competition because it can affect prices, as it is controlled by a group of traders who dominate the market. It is against our country’s laws,” he said. - Bernama