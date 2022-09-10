Annuar praises PAS’ intention to continue finding common ground with Umno, Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR: Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa has praised PAS’ intention to continue with its commitment to finding common ground with Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to face the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

The former Umno secretary-general said that the move was in line with the purpose of Sharia to seek good and reject greater harm, adding that it opens the door to negotiations and discussions.

“Same goes with Umno. The President (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) has unlocked the door to consensus because he and the leaders wish for a united people,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

“We have indeed been commanded to hold fast to Allah and not be disunited. Continue with the effort because success comes to those who work hard,“ he added.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang in a statement issued after the party’s central working committee meeting today said that there should be ‘flexibility’ in the negotiations among the three core Malay parties to further ensure the country’s political stability after GE15. - Bernama