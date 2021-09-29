Annuar to discuss digitalisation of the economy on Twitter Spaces this Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: “Pendigitalan ekonomi - apa yang rakyat dapat?” (Digitalisation of the Economy -What’s in it for the people?) is the topic to be discussed by Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) in his third Twitter Spaces session with the netizens this Friday.

The ‘Bersama Annuar Musa’ session, to be co-hosted by Bernama TV’s Wan Syahrina Wan Ab Rahman and Bernama Radio’s Hanie Hamid, will be aired on Twitter Spaces @bernamadotcom at 9pm.

This week’s topic is relevant especially for traders and entrepreneurs who had to venture into digital marketing and e-commerce platforms following the spread of Covid-19.

This is in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday which called on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to continue with the digital transformation to drive the economic growth in the post-pandemic new normal.

The 12-episode weekly interactive session began on Sept 17.

Spaces is a new feature introduced by Twitter for account users to have live audio conversations and discussions with their followers.

