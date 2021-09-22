Annuar to discuss issues on arts industry through Twitter Spaces this Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) will focus on the arts and creative industries at his second Twitter Spaces session with netizens this Friday (Sept 24).

The first was held last Sept 17, and for this coming “Bersama Annuar”’ discussion session, the focus will be on the arts industry via @bernamadotcom and will start at 9 pm.

The programme ‘Bersama Annuar’ is held every Friday from 9 pm to ensure more efficient dissemination of information through direct communication approach with the people.

The 12-episode programme hosted by Bernama TV’s Wan Syahrina and Bernama Radio’s Hanie Hamid will be aired on Twitter Spaces weekly till December.

Spaces is a new feature introduced by Twitter for account users to have live audio conversations and discussions with ‘followers’.- Bernama