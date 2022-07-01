Annuar: Umno leadership needs to find a way to harmonise the party

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno leadership must find a way to harmonise relations in the party, after revelation of the existence of statutory declarations (SD) from Umno MPs to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

Ketereh Umno division chief, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said that in a situation where the country was facing the issue of the price of goods, Umno should ease the turmoil in the party and focus on strengthening its solidarity and providing services to the people.

“I think now it is good to ease the turmoil, and the leadership should find a way to harmonise the situation.

“From continuing to attack and be critical, may I suggest that someone should take action to deal with this matter, not to wash dirty laundry in public,“ he told reporters after the launch of the 2022 National Day logo and theme here today.

Annuar, who is the Communications and Multimedia Minister, said this when asked to comment on the revelation of former Umno Supreme Council (MT) member, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who is also Pasir Salak Member of Parliament, at a special press conference after being dropped from the Umno MT on June 24.

Asked whether he signed the SD, Annuar said: “I am not involved”.

Meanwhile, Annuar denied that media reports on the 15th General Election (GE15) were discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

“Not true. As the Communications Minister I can answer simply, it is false,” he said.

He said that the Cabinet meetings held every week only discussed matters related to the country and the welfare of the people. - Bernama