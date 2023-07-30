Annuar Zaini: Tun Dr Ismail’s demeanour, personality make him a role model

KUALA LUMPUR: About fifty years ago, Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, the current UDA Holdings Berhad chairman, had a brief meeting with then Deputy Prime Minister Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman.

This encounter deeply impacted Mohd Annuar, who considers Tun Dr Ismail a role model.

In 1973, Mohd Annuar, at the age of 22, was tasked with organising the celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS). The event took place at the Sultan Sulaiman Club in Kampung Baru.

To ensure a smooth event for Dr. Ismail’s attendance, Mohd Annuar had to liaise with the deputy prime minister’s office.

According to Mohd Annuar, the experience provided him with an understanding of Dr. Ismail’s strong character and precise personality.

“During my first year of university, I was assigned to prepare for GPMS’ 25th-anniversary celebration, which would be attended by Dr. Ismail. While at his office, his officers repeatedly warned me about his strict and firm demeanour.

“Dr. Ismail was an exceptionally detail-oriented individual. He went to great lengths to ensure that the event proceeded without any hitches, even inquiring about the number of steps on the staircase leading to the stage at the Sultan Sulaiman Club. Additionally, he inquired about the distance between his speaking location and the location of the event launch gimmick.

“He (Dr. Ismail) surprised me with his detailed questions. He’s a perfectionist and extremely precise. I was impressed by his demeanour, personality, and drive. He served as a role model to me,“ said Mohd Annuar, adding that the meeting at the Deputy Prime Minister’s office was his second encounter with Dr Ismail.

According to Mohd Annuar, who is also Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president, he met Dr Ismail for the first time at an event held in the MARA Building in 1970.

Sadly, just five hours after they had met at the Sultan Sulaiman Club for GPMS’ 75th-anniversary celebration, the nation was stunned by the news of Dr Ismail’s passing due to a heart attack. He was only 57 years old.

His remains were buried at the Heroes Mausoleum at the National Mosque, making him the first leader to be buried there.

Sharing his experience with Dr Ismail, Mohd Annuar said the statesman was a leader who recognised the significance of young people in the country’s development. He always urged them to gain knowledge and become capable citizens who can serve the country.

He remembered Dr. Ismail’s last speech at the GPMS event, during which he emphasised the significance of Malay parents and students equipping themselves with knowledge to be on par with other races and keep up with current times.

During the speech, Dr. Ismail referred to the youth as a “force”, a powerful entity that can either contribute to the development of a country or be the cause of its destruction.

“Dr. Ismail stressed the significance of granting young people the chance to lead and govern the country. He views them as a valuable asset to the government. If they are not given the opportunity to take on leadership roles, a substantial disconnect will occur.

“This disconnect will make it challenging for young people to communicate with the older generation who may not fully comprehend the current needs and demands of society.

He emphasized the importance of familiarising oneself with Dr. Ismail’s contributions to the country and using his admirable qualities as motivation to work towards a better Malaysia.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has planned a programme to honour Dr. Ismail’s contributions to the country during this year’s National Month celebration.

The programme will be held at Dataran Merdeka on Aug 2 to educate the younger generation about the contributions of a statesman in the country’s development.

It will be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. - Bernama